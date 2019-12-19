Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OLED. ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark set a $175.00 price objective on Universal Display and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen downgraded Universal Display from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a negative rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.23.

Universal Display stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,662. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $230.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 159.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.66.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other Universal Display news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,263,276.00. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $4,977,264.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,876,081.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,061. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,573,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 12,754.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

