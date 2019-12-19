Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Uniti Group stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 9,197,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,478. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $263.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Uniti Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

