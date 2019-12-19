Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s (RARE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $59.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.42.

RARE traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,281. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.79. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $74.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 54,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 172,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 93,325 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $1,778,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

