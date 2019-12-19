UBS Group Reiterates “€125.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

UBS Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €129.80 ($150.93).

SAP traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €119.56 ($139.02). 2,663,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13. SAP has a 1 year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 1 year high of €125.00 ($145.35). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.89.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

