UBS Group Raises Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $430.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $415.00 to $430.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Svb Leerink increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $390.60.

TFX traded up $3.78 on Wednesday, reaching $374.55. 7,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,768. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $226.02 and a twelve month high of $373.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.11, for a total transaction of $2,535,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,587.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,881 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Teleflex by 40.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

