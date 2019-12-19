Ubiq Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0618 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $712.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

