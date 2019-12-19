U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $5.91

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $5.91. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 49,124 shares changing hands.

SLCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.62.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.08 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Peter Clark Bernard acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 81.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 155.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 29.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

