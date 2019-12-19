Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell Sells 500 Shares

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $50,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $58,520.00.
TWLO opened at $98.64 on Thursday. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $73.15 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -123.30 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,068,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,817,000 after buying an additional 1,675,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Twilio by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,268,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,102 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Twilio by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,996 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,327,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,303,000 after acquiring an additional 106,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.
TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Twilio from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.
