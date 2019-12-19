Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell Sells 500 Shares

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $50,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $58,520.00.

TWLO opened at $98.64 on Thursday. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $73.15 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -123.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,068,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,817,000 after buying an additional 1,675,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Twilio by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,268,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,102 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Twilio by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,996 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,327,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,303,000 after acquiring an additional 106,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Twilio from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

