Tuscan (OTCMKTS:THCBU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:THCBU)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53, 232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 54,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuscan stock. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:THCBU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

