TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TUIFF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TUI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFF remained flat at $$13.00 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. TUI has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.60.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

