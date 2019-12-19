TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TNP. Zacks Investment Research cut TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of TNP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,961. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $353.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.28. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s payout ratio is -12.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

