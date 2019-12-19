TrueFlip (TFL) Price Up 25.3% Over Last Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $34,770.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

