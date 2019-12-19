Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Trade Desk posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trade Desk.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.25.

TTD stock traded up $9.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.12. 75,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $289.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.93 and its 200 day moving average is $230.61. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.79.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $1,035,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,918.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.25, for a total value of $1,490,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,771,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,452 shares of company stock valued at $52,310,108. 17.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 391.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Trade Desk by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

