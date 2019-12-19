Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.68.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.15. 16,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $78.67 and a twelve month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 417.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 958,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,297,000 after buying an additional 773,332 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,492,000 after purchasing an additional 520,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,607,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,426,000 after purchasing an additional 226,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,092,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

