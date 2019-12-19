Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $624.52

Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $624.52 and traded as high as $704.99. Tracsis shares last traded at $700.00, with a volume of 9,807 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Tracsis alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $201.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 624.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 631.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $0.80. Tracsis’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

In other news, insider Macdonald Gouveia Andrade purchased 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £24,996.26 ($32,881.16).

Tracsis Company Profile (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.