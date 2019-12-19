TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 97.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.2%.

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.54. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 41.26 and a current ratio of 41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRTX shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

