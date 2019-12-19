Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.33-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6-3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.Toro also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.33-3.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.75. Toro has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $81.81.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. Toro had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 9.34%. Toro’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Toro will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTC. ValuEngine cut Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.33.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.