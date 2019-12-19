Toople (LON:TOOP) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Toople PLC (LON:TOOP) shares fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), 7,638,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 6,449% from the average session volume of 116,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.73.

About Toople (LON:TOOP)

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the United Kingdom. The company provides cloud-based business phone services; business broadband; business mobile and SIM services; and calls and lines services. It also offers white label services, which gives wholesalers access to proprietary platform to connect with carriers; and billing services.

