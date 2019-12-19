TOKPIE (TKP) Hits Market Cap of $23,323.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $23,323.00 and $230.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,880,712 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX.

