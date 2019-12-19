TokenPay Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00001209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $95,549.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058701 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00086726 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000861 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00061307 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,175.06 or 0.99688741 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001935 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,729,506 coins and its circulating supply is 16,539,961 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

