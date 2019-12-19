TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TMR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TMAC Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TMAC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TMAC Resources from C$9.50 to C$7.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.88.

Get TMAC Resources alerts:

Shares of TMR remained flat at $C$3.28 on Wednesday. 7,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,274. TMAC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.95. The stock has a market cap of $392.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TMAC Resources will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMAC Resources Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for TMAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.