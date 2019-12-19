Time New Bank (TNB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $645,050.00

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $645,050.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinBene, Hotbit and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00184890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.01178467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00120537 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank launched on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Hotbit, Huobi, Binance, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, CoinBene, BigONE, OKEx, C2CX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

