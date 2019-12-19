TheStreet Lowers Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a hold rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Baozun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.10.

BZUN opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Baozun by 35.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Baozun by 16.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,321,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 190,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Baozun by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

