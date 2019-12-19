TheStreet Lowers Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a hold rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Baozun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.10.
BZUN opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.
