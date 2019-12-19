Tezos (XTZ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00022001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $91.09 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004099 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

