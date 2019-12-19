Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -2.39

Media headlines about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been trending negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a media sentiment score of -2.39 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.90.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $14.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $393.15. 14,118,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,094,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.91. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $395.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,531 shares of company stock worth $32,919,265. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

