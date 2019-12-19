Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $163.38

Telit Communications Plc (LON:TCM)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $163.38 and traded as low as $155.20. Telit Communications shares last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 330,991 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Telit Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Telit Communications alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 161.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.45. The stock has a market cap of $212.31 million and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60.

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Telit Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telit Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.