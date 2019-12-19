Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.86

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.86 and traded as high as $9.31. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 2,657,204 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Charter Equity upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 306.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 559,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 111,799 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,085,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 181,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

