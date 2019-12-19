Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.55

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.55 and traded as high as $15.65. Teekay Lng Partners shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 16,704 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 27.9% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 229,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile (NYSE:TGP)
Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.
