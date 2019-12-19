Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.55

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.55 and traded as high as $15.65. Teekay Lng Partners shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 16,704 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.28 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Teekay Lng Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 27.9% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 229,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

