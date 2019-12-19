Ted Baker’s (TED) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 807.86 ($10.63).

Shares of LON TED traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 380.60 ($5.01). The company had a trading volume of 150,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,572. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 398.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 760.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ted Baker has a 12 month low of GBX 257.60 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,128 ($27.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $173.81 million and a P/E ratio of 146.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Ted Baker’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

