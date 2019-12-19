TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

TWODY remained flat at $$26.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.88. TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

