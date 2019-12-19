Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Shares Up 19.4%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM)’s share price shot up 19.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 149,268 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 112,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles, such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, and Crypto Trillionaire. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

