Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded by Edward Jones to Buy

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC cut Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

TPR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,550. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,983 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Tapestry by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 124,155 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Tapestry by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,242 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

