TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) Announces Annual Dividend of $1.47

TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.469 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from TAIWAN FD INC/SH’s previous annual dividend of $0.66.
Shares of NYSE:TWN traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $22.01. 4,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,260. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. TAIWAN FD INC/SH has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $22.48.
About TAIWAN FD INC/SH
