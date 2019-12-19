TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) Announces Annual Dividend of $1.47

TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.469 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from TAIWAN FD INC/SH’s previous annual dividend of $0.66.

Shares of NYSE:TWN traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $22.01. 4,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,260. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. TAIWAN FD INC/SH has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $22.48.

About TAIWAN FD INC/SH

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

