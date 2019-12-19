Tael Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Tael has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $558,377.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002153 BTC on major exchanges including $4.92, $6.32, $5.22 and $24.72.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.56 or 0.06454511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028485 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001501 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,499,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.96, $34.91, $6.32, $7.20, $62.56, $18.11, $10.00, $119.16, $4.92, $24.72, $5.22 and $45.75. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.