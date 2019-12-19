SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $130.05

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.05 and last traded at $129.29, with a volume of 140464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNX. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.44. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $246,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,135.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $318,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,201. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 187.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Company Profile (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

