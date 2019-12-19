SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $130.05

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.05 and last traded at $129.29, with a volume of 140464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.82.
Several research firms have issued reports on SNX. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.
The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
In related news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $246,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,135.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $318,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,201. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 187.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SYNNEX Company Profile (NYSE:SNX)
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.