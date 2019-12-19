Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading Up 0.4%

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $15.97, 24,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 319,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $718.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. Surgery Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth $6,029,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 42.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 25.3% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 933,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 188,585 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 25.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.