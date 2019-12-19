Suretly Price Reaches $0.54 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Suretly has a market cap of $127,027.00 and approximately $248.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Suretly has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00007498 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.57 or 0.06628063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00028303 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

SUR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,289 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

