SunTrust Banks Increases Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $105.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LDOS. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.67.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.66. 13,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Leidos has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $96.10. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Leidos’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 522.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 788,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,988,000 after purchasing an additional 662,014 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10,228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 596,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,456,000 after purchasing an additional 457,536 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.