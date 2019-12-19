Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.14.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $39.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Store Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Store Capital by 120.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 157.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Store Capital by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

STOR traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,263,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,211. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Store Capital has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $40.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 44.09%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

