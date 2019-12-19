Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STOK. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.01. 4,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,018. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $471,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 205,216 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,421.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

