Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 18th (AKRO, ARAV, BBIO, BMCH, CMBM, CODX, CSTR, CTLT, CTRYY, DASTY)

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The Company’s wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency, algorithms, wireless-aware switches and cloud-based network management software. Cambium Networks Corp is based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. “

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Country Garden Holdings Company Limited is a property developer in the PRC, with substantially all of its assets and operations based in the PRC. Its primary business is development of large-scale residential community projects and the sale of various types of products, including villas, townhouses, apartment buildings, parking spaces and retail shops. As an integrated property developer, its lines of business also include construction, installation, fitting and decoration as well as property management. Ancillary to its property projects, it also develops and manages hotels within some of its projects. Its residential home projects are located in newly urbanized areas and suburban areas of large cities, and the center of medium-sized cities. While the local residents in Guangdong Province constitute its core customer base, it has also generated demand from residents in Hong Kong, Macau and neighboring provinces. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong. “

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc to $84.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating.

