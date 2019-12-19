Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.18

Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.18 and traded as high as $4.70. Stereotaxis shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 160,767 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXS. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

