Stephens Initiates Coverage on Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

Investment analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:SMP traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 62,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,382. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.11 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $313,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Gethin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,716.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,731 shares of company stock worth $4,263,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

