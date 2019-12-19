Stellar Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. Stellar has a market cap of $909.84 million and approximately $256.07 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges including Kraken, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and OTCBTC. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.01174884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025673 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,054,779,554 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Binance, ZB.COM, HitBTC, C2CX, OKEx, Sistemkoin, Kryptono, Kuna, OTCBTC, CryptoMarket, CoinEgg, GOPAX, RippleFox, Ovis, BCEX, Exrates, Bitfinex, Kucoin, Stellarport, ABCC, Vebitcoin, BitMart, Stronghold, Bitbns, Upbit, Poloniex, Liquid, CEX.IO, Kraken, Cryptomate, Koinex, Huobi, Bittrex, Koineks, Indodax, Exmo and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

