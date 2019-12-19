Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Tops $48.44 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Steem has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $48.44 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, RuDEX, Huobi and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,183.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.02595484 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00590429 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00020943 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 371,376,792 coins and its circulating supply is 354,402,698 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Huobi, Bithumb, Bittrex, RuDEX, Poloniex, HitBTC, GOPAX and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.