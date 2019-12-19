Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Rating Increased to Top Pick at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from an outperform rating to a top pick rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

STAG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Stag Industrial stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,779. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1192 per share. This is a boost from Stag Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 38.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 87,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 72,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 9.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

