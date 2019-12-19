Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 75 at Berenberg Bank

Staffline Group (LON:STAF) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective (down previously from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Staffline Group in a research note on Wednesday.

STAF traded up GBX 6.90 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 88 ($1.16). 754,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 163.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.66. Staffline Group has a twelve month low of GBX 84.19 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,211.47 ($15.94). The company has a market cap of $59.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

