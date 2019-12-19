SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Up 7.2%

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) shares traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $32.46, 273,759 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 165,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($1.30). As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,406,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,569,000. SpringWorks Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.0% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 17.22% of SpringWorks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

