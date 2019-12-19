Sports Direct International’s (SPD) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019 // Comments off

Peel Hunt reissued their under review rating on shares of Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Sports Direct International from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sports Direct International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 375 ($4.93).

Sports Direct International stock opened at GBX 449.20 ($5.91) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 340.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 285.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89. Sports Direct International has a 12-month low of GBX 166.60 ($2.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 475.40 ($6.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99.

Sports Direct International Company Profile

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Direct International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Direct International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.