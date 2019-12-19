Sports Direct International’s (SPD) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their under review rating on shares of Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Sports Direct International from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sports Direct International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 375 ($4.93).

Sports Direct International stock opened at GBX 449.20 ($5.91) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 340.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 285.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89. Sports Direct International has a 12-month low of GBX 166.60 ($2.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 475.40 ($6.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99.

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

