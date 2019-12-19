SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Down 0.1%

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.18 and last traded at $67.19, approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.